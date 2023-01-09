(TNS) President Joe Biden was confronted at the airport in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who demanded in a hand-delivered letter that Biden act immediately to stop unauthorized immigration, including by building more walls on the border.
Abbott told reporters that in his letter to Biden, he described “the chaos that his refusal to enforce the border laws” has caused in Texas and suggested five possible solutions, including increasing deportations and constructing more walls.
“He needs to step up and take swift action,” the governor said. The president, he said, responded that “he wanted to work with us on this.”
Reporters who traveled with Biden and who spoke with Abbott after the two men met were unable to hear anything they said to each other as the president stepped off Air Force One. Biden didn’t speak to the press before leaving the airport.
Abbott, a Republican, has become one of the Democratic president’s fiercest critics on immigration as border crossings have spiked. Over the last year, he has repeatedly bused migrants from Texas to Democratic-run cities to protest what he calls federal inaction on border security. The White House has lambasted the move as a stunt that exploits vulnerable people.
During a few hours on the ground in El Paso on Sunday, Biden plans to see firsthand conditions at a port of entry and a facility housing migrants encountered by U.S. authorities. The president faces calls from Democrats as well as Republicans to more quickly process cases, resettle lawful claimants and deport people deemed ineligible.
Since Biden entered the White House, the U.S. has seen a large increase in migration from Latin America. The president attributes the surge to a range of factors, including people fleeing dictatorial and socialist regimes to seek a better life in the U.S. But his critics say the crisis is fueled by Biden’s rejection of hard-line measures to stop crossings.
Congress has balked at immigration reform or major new funding, leaving Biden few options. The U.S. continues to employ pandemic-era border controls known as Title 42 to quickly expel migrants. The president acknowledged there is no easy fix on Thursday as he announced new measures to address the border situation.
“Our problems at the border didn’t arise overnight and they’re not going to be solved overnight. It’s a difficult problem,” Biden said. But he also lashed out at Republicans for what he called “inflammatory” talk about migration and urged them to work across the aisle to approve immigration legislation and additional border-security funds.
(By Josh Wingrove, Bloomberg News with assistance from Jenny Leonard and Akayla Gardner)
