(TNS) President Joe Biden was confronted at the airport in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who demanded in a hand-delivered letter that Biden act immediately to stop unauthorized immigration, including by building more walls on the border.

Abbott told reporters that in his letter to Biden, he described “the chaos that his refusal to enforce the border laws” has caused in Texas and suggested five possible solutions, including increasing deportations and constructing more walls.