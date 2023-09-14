US-NEWS-BIDEN-IMPEACHMENT-CONGRESS-GET

President Joe Biden listens to shouted questions regarding impeachment during a meeting of his Cancer Cabinet at the White House on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. 

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) The way the House GOP launched its impeachment investigation against President Joe Biden this week threatens to cheapen a process meant to address the highest levels of constitutional misconduct, experts on the process said.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy signed off on the inquiry with much less context and specifics than in previous impeachment efforts, which ultimately could give the public a reason to dismiss them as political and weaken the legislative branch’s powerful tool to keep a president in check, the legal experts said.

Recommended for you