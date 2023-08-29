Biden laments Jacksonville shooting deaths, meets civil rights leaders

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the King family and organizers of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, including Reverend Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network, Martin Luther King III, son of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Arndrea Waters King, President of the Drum Major Institute (2R), and Yolanda King (R), Granddaughter of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28, 2023.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) President Joe Biden lamented the racist shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, as he met with civil-rights leaders, including the relatives of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., calling it a critical time for the U.S. and urging Americans to speak out against hate crimes.

“We can’t let hate prevail,” Biden said at a White House meeting Monday with Vice President Kamala Harris, joined by civil rights leaders who were marking the 60th anniversary of the landmark March on Washington. “Silence is complicity. We’re not going to remain silent.”