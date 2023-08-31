WASHINGTON — (TNS) President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned that Hurricane Idalia was continuing to wreak havoc on the southeast United States but lauded the work of emergency responders and state officials, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Democratic president said he and the Republican governor — himself a 2024 presidential candidate — have put aside politics to focus on protecting Florida’s residents, just as he says they did during recovery efforts last year after Hurricane Ian.

