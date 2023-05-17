WASHINGTON — (TNS) President Joe Biden and congressional leaders said they were optimistic a bipartisan deal to raise the debt ceiling could be possible within days even as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy warned the two sides remained far apart after a meeting Tuesday at the White House.

The meeting yielded agreement on a new system for staff-level negotiations, and lawmakers from both parties said they hoped to avert an unprecedented U.S. default during the hourlong Oval Office meeting.

