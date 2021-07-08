MURRAY – A Biden administration communications official on Tuesday highlighted remarks Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made earlier that day in Murray about money Kentucky will be getting from the coronavirus relief package he opposed earlier this year.
During an appearance at a Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation event, McConnell – Kentucky’s longest-serving U.S. senator and the Senate’s longest-serving Republican leader – commented on his opposition to the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). That bill passed the Senate with no Republican support on March 10 and was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.
As reported by the Washington Post, Deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates was quick to point out on Twitter that McConnell acknowledged Kentucky would get around $800 billion from ARPA, as well as about $4 billion altogether. “What he said,” Bates tweeted along with a clip of McConnell talking during the Murray appearance about the ARPA money Kentucky expects to receive.
In his speech to local government and business leaders during a luncheon at SpringHill Suites, McConnell said the $2.2 trillion CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act he pushed through the Senate with bipartisan support in March 2020 was necessary to save the economy as the COVID-19 pandemic had caused many businesses to close their doors across the country. However, he said he and his Republican colleagues were adamantly opposed to ARPA because they didn’t think such robust spending was appropriate or necessary a year into the pandemic as vaccines were rolling out.
“As we went into the new year, we had vaccines going into arms, people beginning to open up again, and I was astonished to see the new administration recommend that we spend $2 trillion more,” McConnell said. “This is called the American Rescue package, and I said, ‘This sounds like what we did a year ago, before the vaccine, before the (CARES Act’s Payment Protection Plan), before we floated the economy. This doesn’t make sense. It’s wildly out of proportion to where the country is now.’
“Well, it passed on a straight party-line vote. Not a single member of my party voted for it. So you’re getting a lot more money. I didn’t vote for it, but you’re going to get a lot more money. Cities and counties in Kentucky will get close to ($700 billion) or $800 billion. If you add up the total amount that will come into our state, $4 billion, that’s twice what we sent in last year, so my advice to members of the legislature and to others, local officials, is spend it wisely because hopefully, this windfall doesn’t come along again.
“The reason I say ‘hopefully’ is because I think we’ve floated entirely too much money across the country, and we’re seeing the consequences … I won’t ask for a show of hands on this, but I know virtually every one of you in one way or another is experiencing the raging inflation or difficulty getting people back to work. The governor (Andy Beshear) and I have been going back and forth on the $300-a-week federal plus-up (unemployment supplement), which will finally end in September. But all the states around us, the governors have said, ‘Thanks, but no thanks. We need to get people back to work.’ They said that in Tennessee, they said it in West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri. I was on a Zoom call a couple of weeks ago with some people who run businesses in both Kentucky and Indiana, and they said the day after the Indiana governor withdrew the $300-a-week plus-up, they got 200 job applications.
“So, look, it’s time to get this behind us. It’s time to quit passing things that might have made sense, maybe, a year ago, but not now. Our economy’s ready to come back, the government assistance needs to come to an end, we have a national debt the size of our economy for the first time since World War II. We’re not in World War II. So I’m worried about fracturing the financial well-being of our entire country if we don’t stop this.”
McConnell also spoke Tuesday about the Biden administration’s proposed infrastructure bill, saying that Republicans might be willing to support the portion having to do with traditional infrastructure like roads, bridges and broadband internet access, but would fight the majority of the proposal.
“There is a portion of this $5 trillion more that they’d like (spend) that could be bipartisan, and you’ve heard a lot of talk about it, and that’s the infrastructure part of it,” McConnell said. “Ten of my members (along with) 10 Democrats of the Senate have reached an agreement with the president for about a trillion-dollar infrastructure program, and if that is credibly paid for, as opposed to adding it to the debt, I think there's a way forward on that portion of it.”
