US-NEWS-BIDEN-TILL-MONUMENT-GET

A plaque marks the gravesite of Emmett Till at Burr Oak Cemetery May 4, 2005, in Aslip, Illinois. 

 Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) President Joe Biden will fulfill a years-long effort by conservationists to establish a national monument to preserve landmarks tied to the killing of Emmett Till, a catalyst for the civil-rights movement.

Biden will sign a proclamation Tuesday to create a memorial in honor of Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, in Illinois and Mississippi. The signing will fall on the day that would have been Till’s 82nd birthday, a White House official said.

Tags

Recommended for you