WASHINGTON — (TNS) President Joe Biden signed legislation averting a U.S. debt default, sidestepping a catastrophic blow to the economy with a bipartisan victory that defied Washington expectations. 

The measure brokered with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy limits federal spending for two years and suspends the debt ceiling through the 2024 election. It cleared the House and Senate by wide margins, cementing Biden’s reputation as a pragmatic dealmaker as he prepares to intensify his reelection run. 