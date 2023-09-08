US-NEWS-BC-BIDEN-FAA-CON-TR

(TNS) The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden would nominate former aviation regulator and United Airlines executive Michael Whitaker to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, an announcement months in the waiting after Senate Republicans disapproved of the administration’s previous pick.

Whitaker is CEO of Supernal, a Hyundai Motor Group company designing an electric advanced air mobility vehicle. He was the FAA’s deputy administrator from 2013 to 2016 and acted as chief of the agency’s air traffic control modernization effort known as NextGen. His resume includes 15 years at United Airlines, where he eventually became senior vice president.