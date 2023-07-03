(TNS) U.S. President Joe Biden will leave for Europe in a week to firm up ties with key NATO allies, including the U.K., in the wake of the last month’s abortive uprising in Russia.

Biden plans to hold talks with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before heading to Vilnius, Lithuania, for the 74th NATO summit, and ending in Finland with a gathering of Nordic leaders, the White House said in a statement. 