MURRAY – With Tuesday having been Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles’ last day of employment, the process for hiring a new chief has begun.
The City of Murray said in a statement on Wednesday that no interim chief would be named while the search process is underway. The statement was jointly signed by Mayor Bob Rogers and City Administrator Jim Osborne.
“As you may be aware, Police Chief Jeffrey Liles retired as of January 31, 2023,” the statement said. “The Murray Police Department has always maintained a continuity of command plan. At this time, we do not plan to name an interim Chief of Police. In the absence of the Chief of Police, the ranking officer, the Assistant Chief, assumes command of the department. We will begin reviewing applications for the position of Police Chief and anticipate interviewing candidates in the near future for the position. Until such time that a candidate is hired, Major Samuel Birds will be in charge of the day-to-day operations of the department.”
“The deadline to apply for the chief’s position is Friday,” Rogers told the Ledger & Times. “I’m going to ask Mr. Osborne and a couple of folks to screen the applicants and then provide me the names of the ones that they feel are the ones that need to be interviewed. Then I'm going to start interviewing people and try to find the best fit we can find for the job. We have no preconceived ideas about who it will be or anything; we’ll look at all the applicants and try to find who we think would be the best fit for the Murray Police Department.”
It has been more than 12 years since the city last hired a new police chief. At the time that former MPD Chief Ken Claud – who was elected Calloway County jailer in 2014 – retired in July 2010, former mayor and current City Councilman Danny Hudspeth named Liles the interim chief. Liles was also a major at the time of Claud’s retirement, and the Murray City Council voted on Aug. 12, 2010, to approve Hudspeth’s appointment of Liles as the new chief.
Incidentally, Claud retired the same week as former Murray Fire Chief Michael Skinner, so Hudspeth simultaneously appointed Liles as the interim police chief and now-retired Fire Marshal Dickie Walls as the interim fire chief. Current Chief Eric Pologruto was subsequently hired and started the job in January 2011.
