Bierds: New MPD uniformskeep professionallook while being easier on body

MURRAY – The Murray Police Department recently acquired new uniforms for its entire force, and Chief Sam Bierds said they should not only be more practical for daily use, but will be easier on officers’ backs over time.
MPD personnel began wearing the full new uniforms about a week ago, and Bierds said they were a worthy investment.
“This was proposed in the budget as a capital project for a transition to what we call a Class B uniform,” Bierds said. “It's more practical than our traditional class A. We still have the Class A uniform with the black pants and gray shirt, and we're keeping those for formal events like graduations and special ceremonies or funerals, if we have to, and to wear to court from time-to-time. The whole push to this new uniform is – and this is how I explain it to people – you don't put on your Sunday best to go mow the lawn; you put on your lawn-mowing clothes. Our patrol officers are out there working wrecks, pushing cars, they may have to run; on occasion, they have to fight. They have to do all these things, so this is a more practical uniform. It’s lighter weight, and it's easier to go (on calls).”
Bierds asked for an allocation for the new uniforms when he submitted his budget request for 2023-24, and $46,000 was budgeted for the expenditure. This was meant to cover 37 officers, and Bierds said the department currently has about 33. He said buying in bulk saved the city money, and the new uniforms are actually less expensive than the Class A uniforms because they don’t require as many alterations.
One of the key features of the new uniforms is an external vest carrier, which Bierds said the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and the Murray State University Police Department have already been using for years. Those were the most expensive items and took up almost half the budget because they are custom-made to fit each individual officer and their ballistic panels, Bierds said.
The vests have compartments for the officers’ various equipment and are customizable through the use of detachable Velcro pockets and compartments. Even the badges and name plates are possible to remove and replace. Bierds said the vests – along with lighter duty belts – are an attractive alternative to the interior vests MPD personnel have worn in the past because they are more comfortable and able to store items traditionally kept on their belts, making them better for officers’ long-term physical health.
“There's been a lot of research done on this,” Bierds said. “All this equipment is traditionally on the belt, and when you factor in a leather belt and you keep all the gear on there, that's a lot of weight and pressure on the lower back. This is designed to move the equipment up off the waist and distribute it more evenly across the chest and the torso.
“We went with what's known as MOLLE. It’s modular and the officers have the option to set up the vest in a way that makes sense to them. Everybody can put things in a place that works for them. Sewn-on pouches are an option that a lot of carriers have, and that's all well and good for uniformity’s sake, but everybody has a little bit different way of doing it. This gave us some versatility, as far as not locking ourselves into one particular way of doing things and still having the professional look.”
Officers can store their equipment anywhere they prefer on the vest, with their guns being the only thing that must remain on their belts, Bierds said. He said it’s required to keep the holster in the same spot so they can grab it quickly if needed.
Bierds said he wanted to stick with MPD’s traditional gray and black color scheme, but instead of black pants and a gray shirt, they are now reversed.
“We've been black and gray for as long as anybody can remember,” Bierds said. “I've seen pictures going back to the early 1950s of Murray police officers in a black and gray uniform, so we inverted the colors for cost savings. It's a whole lot easier to find a black external carrier than it is a gray one, but this still keeps that continuity of that black and gray color. It's just gray on bottom and black on top.”
Bierds said that while the top looks like a Polo shirt at first glance, it is actually a “hybrid shirt” made from different materials and designed to be worn under an external vest carrier.
“The upper third of the shirt is actually the same material that our regular uniforms are made out of, and the long sleeve version looks just like a long sleeve shirt,” he said. “So when you put the external carrier on, the exposed parts like the collar look like a regular button-up Class A shirt, but the lower two-thirds is a stretchy performance material designed to wick away your sweat and work well under an external carrier.”
Having the vest on outside the clothes also makes them easy to take on or off, which Bierds said makes them more convenient for every officer to wear, whether they are on patrol or working at their desk.
“Our administrative officers and people like that will wear this around on a day-to-day basis, and if we have to go out (in the field), we'll throw the external carrier on and we're good to go,” he said. “When the patrol officers are here at the station doing paperwork or taking a break, they can take that vest off and breathe a little bit. Before, with the Class A uniform, you have the vest underneath the shirt and you just wear it for the entire shift. I can remember when I was working patrol, I'd come home after working an afternoon shift in August, and my T shirt would just be so wet it was about three times its normal size.”
The new uniforms became complete last Thursday when the vests arrived, and Officer Dylan Bobo said he is very much appreciating the difference.
“I’ve been enjoying being able to get some of the things off my waist instead of having everything on my belt,” Bobo said. “Being kind of a smaller-built design, I've got very limited room, so now I'm able to move everything up off my hips where it's not so much weight. That's the main thing, and I like how the exterior vest is not as hot as the interior ones, which basically stay on your body the entire day, whereas this one allows some air in.”
Officer Dustin Bevil said the Class B uniforms are much easier and more comfortable to use, and since he grew up in Murray, he was glad they were able to stick with the traditional black and gray.
“The Class A has its utility; it’s great for court, and I think we have one of the best-looking Class A uniforms that I've seen,” Bevil said. “But (it’s great) coming out here wearing something that is a good fit for the job that we do and not being worried about pins getting ripped off. … It’s good to have a uniform that supports the work that we do now. This is something that we've been wanting for a very long time because we saw the necessity for it. We have a lot of agencies around us that have had it for a long time, (while others were more recent). Having a chief like Chief Bierds and Major (John) Cooper being able to do this for us has been a Godsend. It's been really great.
“(I appreciate) the accessibility and the ease that comes with a uniform like this. Our job (and its challenges) is already what it is; it’s the nature of the beast, but being able to have equipment that supports it has been extremely beneficial.”
