Bierds: New MPD uniformskeep professionallook while being easier on body

Murray Police Department officers Dylan Bobo, left, and Dustin Bevil are pictured in front of one of the newer cruisers outside the station in their new uniforms. MPD Chief Sam Bierds said the exterior vests are easier on the officers' backs than keeping all the gear on their duty belts, and the clothing is designed for everyday active use.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The Murray Police Department recently acquired new uniforms for its entire force, and Chief Sam Bierds said they should not only be more practical for daily use, but will be easier on officers’ backs over time.

MPD personnel began wearing the full new uniforms about a week ago, and Bierds said they were a worthy investment.

Recommended for you