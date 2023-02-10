FRANKFORT – (KT) FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A bill which its sponsor says will strengthen parent engagement and communication in their children’s education, cleared its first legislative hurdle on Thursday by winning approval from the Senate Education Committee.
Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, told the panel the bill addresses three key things, “health services that are offered and recommended by schools, school curriculum transparency on the subject of human sexuality, and the protection of First Amendment freedoms of staff and students.”
Those First Amendment protections include making sure no one is compelled or required to use pronouns that do not conform to a student’s biological sex.
Wise says the bill requires school districts to notify parents of health and mental health services that are being offered through the school, and when they recommend those services to a student, which the parents have a right to decline; and that the schools cannot keep confidential information on a student from their parents, unless there is history or conduct indicating potential abuse by parents.
In addition, he says, “Any public school course, curriculum, program, or instructions on the subject of human sexuality must provide parents a two-week prior notice, an opportunity to inspect, and a process requesting an alternative assignment, if the parent and child wish.”
Wise, a former chairman of the education committee, told the panel, “The bill does not usurp local school board authority. It does not establish sex education curriculum. The bill does not prevent school personnel from counseling children. The bill does not prevent students from requesting identification by non-birth-conforming pronoun, nor prevents staff and students from addressing those students with non-conforming pronouns.”
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said he supports the bill, and that policies of the Kentucky Department of Education violate a U.S. Supreme Court ruling which stated parental control of their children is the oldest fundamental value. “And they fail to recognize that they are usurping parental fundamental rights to make decisions for their minor children.”
However, Chris Hartman of the Fairness Campaign testified regarding pronoun usage, “Nearly half of LGBTQ youth have seriously attempted or have seriously considered suicide in the past year. Nearly one in five transgender youth have not just seriously considered but have attempted suicide in the past year.”
He added, use of the preferred pronoun at school, the workplace, and home have cut the risk of suicidal behavior by more than half, according to a study in the Journal of Adolescent Health.
The bill won committee approval 11-1, with Sen. Reginald Thomas, D-Lexington, casting the lone no vote. It now heads to the Senate floor.
Gov. Andy Beshear offered his thoughts on the bill during his weekly press conference on Thursday, noting that one of Wise’s colleagues, Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, lost her transgender son to suicide in December. “What a lack of respect and empathy for one of your colleagues. I have real concerns based on what I’ve heard about the bill, that it will increase bullying in our schools, especially for students who are already marginalized.”
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
