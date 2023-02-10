FRANKFORT – (KT) FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A bill which its sponsor says will strengthen parent engagement and communication in their children’s education, cleared its first legislative hurdle on Thursday by winning approval from the Senate Education Committee.

Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, told the panel the bill addresses three key things, “health services that are offered and recommended by schools, school curriculum transparency on the subject of human sexuality, and the protection of First Amendment freedoms of staff and students.”