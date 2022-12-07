CAROL Bill

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr is pictured with his late wife, Carol.

 Photo provided

WASHINGTON – (KT) Legislation sponsored by U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Lexington, to fund a grant program supporting research on valvular heart disease, a condition that claimed the life of his wife, is now headed to President Joe Biden after winning final Congressional approval.

The bill is known as the Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy Act, or CAROL Act, and honors Barr’s wife, Carol Leavell Barr, who lost her life in 2020 to sudden cardiac arrest most likely brought on by a ventricular arrythmia.