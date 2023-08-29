US-NEWS-DRUGS-PRICE-DMT

Some of the most widely used drugs in the U.S. may be heading for lower prices under Medicare. 

(TNS) Some of the most widely used drugs in the U.S. may be heading for lower prices under Medicare, a move that could save taxpayers billions of dollars and squeeze profits for big pharmaceutical companies.

The U.S. government is preparing to release a list this week of 10 drugs that the health program for the elderly will be able to negotiate prices for — one of the key elements of President Joe Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act. Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson’s Xarelto blood thinner and Eli Lilly & Co.’s Jardiance for diabetes to be among the medications chosen.

