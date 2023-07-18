Bipartisan efforts on child tax credit afoot in House

Subcommittee Ranking Member Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) delivers his opening statement during a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee during a hearing on Capitol Hill on Sept. 21, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

 Samuel Corum/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON – (TNS) A bipartisan group of House members that’s played a role in brokering recent legislative deals plans to work on a proposal to beef up an existing tax credit for families with young children.

Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., said the group is planning to launch a subcommittee to work on issues associated with the child tax credit, which currently provides up to $2,000 per child. That’s a smaller benefit than one in place during 2021, but would be cut in half and apply to many fewer households after 2025 without congressional action.