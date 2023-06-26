(TNS) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Wagner mercenary group’s revolt against Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “direct challenge” to his authority and provides a battlefield advantage to Ukraine in its war to drive out Russian forces.

“This raises profound questions. It shows real cracks,” Blinken said Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation. “We can’t speculate or know exactly where that’s going to go. We do know that Putin has a lot more to answer for in the weeks and months ahead.”