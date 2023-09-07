(TNS) The U.S. will ensure Ukraine is equipped to defeat Russia and rebuild its economy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Kyiv to show support as its forces press ahead with a grinding counteroffensive.

The top U.S. diplomat met Ukraine’s foreign minister before speaking with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials as the country’s military tries to expand gains in its months-long campaign over the course of the summer.