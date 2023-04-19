MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Elections voted Tuesday to order on-demand ballot printers, which County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said will cut down on wasted paper and help simplify the voting process.
Faulkner said that in past elections, her office has typically ordered printed ballots for each precinct, and the number of ballots she ordered depended on how many registered voters were in each precinct. After the pandemic, the Kentucky General Assembly voted to change the law to allow for the establishment of voting centers instead of counties being required to have a polling place for all 27 of Calloway County’s precincts. For the May 16 primary election, the elections board has decided to have seven voting centers across the county, which will include four Murray locations, as well as New Concord, Elm Grove, Hazel and Kirksey.
“What this printer does is simply print out a blank ballot,” Faulkner said. “Right now, we have to order ballots, so when we had precincts and we voted at every precinct, I knew there was an expected 60% turnout in Hazel (for example). So based on those voters, we would order (enough ballots for 60% of registered voters), and they would be there and ready. You would always have a little bit extra, but that was understandable and you always had enough.
“With the vote centers, it’s hard to determine (where residents of certain areas will vote). Are people from Hazel going to go to the CFSB Center instead? Are the people who usually vote in Elm Grove actually going to find it easier to vote at Southwest? So there’s a lot of possible waste there. For every bundle of ballots, it’s ‘X’ amount of dollars that are just being shredded and gotten rid of after the fact. This way, there won't necessarily be a plan; we’ll have the ballot paper in the printer, and it'll print those out, and that waste is going to be brought down quite a bit because that blank ballot paper can be used in the future.”
Faulkner said Calloway County received a grant of around $186,000 to purchase electronic voting equipment, and the board recently opted to spend about $59,000 on KNOWiNK poll pads, which will be used instead of paper poll books to check in voters as they arrive. That means the Clerk’s Office still has some money to spend on other equipment, so Faulkner recommended the purchase of 27 on-demand ballot printers.
“With this device, a voter checks in, they get their tab and it’s got a barcode on it,” Faulkner told the board. “Then they walk over to a print on-demand (machine), scan that in, and with that, their ballot prints out. … It’s streamlined; it gives the voter the ballot they need, they go and fill it out and they scan it in. So there’s no electronic trail that’s determining who voted what. They get a blank ballot, they fill it out with a pencil and scan it in.”
Faulkner said 27 on-demand ballot printers would match the number of precincts in the county, and she said her office would try to distribute them according to the expected needs for each voting center.
“Ideally, we’ll put one with each poll pad so that we won’t get caught up in a line with different poll pads needing to print a ballot,” Faulkner said.
Faulkner said she plans to request that the Calloway County Fiscal Court pass a resolution authorizing the purchase at the court’s regular meeting Wednesday morning. While it is too late for all 27 machines to arrive in time for the May primary, election workers will be able to test one out for the six days of in-person absentee voting in the Clerk’s Office and during the three early voting days at the Courthouse Annex, Faulkner said. That way, election workers should be prepared by the time all 27 machines are implemented and a larger number of voters turn out for the general election in November, she said.
Monday, April 17, was the last day to register and be eligible to vote in the primary. Eligible voters may request a mail-in absentee ballot until Tuesday, May 2, by visiting govote.ky.gov. Excused, in-person absentee voting will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 3-10 on weekdays in the County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the courthouse. Early voting will be available at the Miller Courthouse Annex from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 12; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
Voting centers on Election Day may be used by any Calloway County registered voter regardless of their address. The centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will include:
• CFSB Center at 1401 KY 121 in Murray, North Entrance B
• New Concord Church of Christ at 121 Artesian Drive in New Concord
• Elm Grove Baptist Church at 6483 KY 94 East in Murray
• Hazel Baptist Church at 101 Third St. in Hazel
• North Calloway Elementary at 2928 Brinn Road in Murray
• Southwest Calloway Elementary at 3426 Wiswell Rd Murray
• Kirksey Baptist Church at 301 Backusburg Road in Kirksey
The Certification and Accuracy Board will meet on April 28, the Board of Elections will meet next at 5 p.m. on May 5 for election training with the volunteer election workers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.