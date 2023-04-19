MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Elections voted Tuesday to order on-demand ballot printers, which County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said will cut down on wasted paper and help simplify the voting process.

Faulkner said that in past elections, her office has typically ordered printed ballots for each precinct, and the number of ballots she ordered depended on how many registered voters were in each precinct. After the pandemic, the Kentucky General Assembly voted to change the law to allow for the establishment of voting centers instead of counties being required to have a polling place for all 27 of Calloway County’s precincts. For the May 16 primary election, the elections board has decided to have seven voting centers across the county, which will include four Murray locations, as well as New Concord, Elm Grove, Hazel and Kirksey. 

Tags

Recommended for you