MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Health approved an increase to on-site sewage evaluation and permit fees effective Jan. 1 at its quarterly meeting Tuesday.
Calloway County Health Department Public Health Director Jamie Hughes informed the board that the current rates charged by CCHD’s Environmental Health Services Department, which have not changed in 30 years, are substantially less than other health departments in the region.
Currently, site evaluations of new systems cost $150; permits are $130 for new systems, $80 for repairs. The proposed fee schedule would increase all site evaluations to a flat fee of $250; permits for new systems would also be $250, with permits for repairs at $150.
“Last year, for off-site sewage, out of tax appropriations, we put in a little less than $120,000 into that, and our fee that we collected was just over, I believe, $42,000 and change,” CCHD Administrative Services Director Joe Crawford advised. “This will cut the amount we have to put in out of the taxing district and allow (environmental health services) to function a bit more independently. … There was about 71% that we funded out of taxes. So, we would like to, within reason, try to get as much (covered) as we can; but even if we were to get to the neighborhood of 50%, it would be a good step forward.”
The board discussed the proposed increase, including the possibility of the state raising their portion of the fee, before unanimously approving it.
In other business, Ty Ellegood from Alexander, Thompson, Arnold presented the auditor’s report, advising the financial statements were presented fairly and no issues were found. He noted strong revenues, largely related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and increased expenditures related to adding new personnel, but added that revenues still exceeded expenditures. He also advised CCHD’s cash position is “in very good shape.”
In the clinical update, Hughes advised that cases of COVID-19 were averaging around seven cases per day but may have increased since the time of the report; COVID-related hospitalizations are also down. No cases of monkeypox have been reported in the county; so far, only two individuals have been tested for the virus. Influenza is on the rise in Calloway, with influenza type A being most prevalent.
Efforts to fill the open physician position on the board have yet to produce a candidate, Hughes advised. Any physician interested in being on the Board of Health may contact either Hughes or another board member.
Through on-site vaccine clinics, CCHD administered around 200 flu vaccines to teachers in both local school districts. Staff also continue to give COVID vaccines and bivalent boosters to homebound county residents.
Health educators have been able been able to get back to schools this year to present health education programs to students on topics such as smoking/vaping, hygiene and sexually transmitted infections.
To promote public health awareness in the community, CCHD has initiated a breast cancer awareness and health people, active community outreach
CCHD staff also participated in the Trail of Treats and the Homecoming Parade. Hughes noted giving away 962 breast cancer awareness footballs, 840 notepads and 430 pieces of fruit at the parade.
The HANDS (Health Access Nurturing Development Services) program currently has 18 families participating and one waiting. Hughes advised that the program is on exemption hold while coordinator Abby Hammitt is on leave; she will return in February. Until then, CCHD staff are keeping in touch with families, making sure their needs are being met and making referrals as needed.
Before adjourning, board members thanked Eddie Clyde Hale for his years of service on the board. Hale held the magistrate position on the board. Since he did not run for re-election, Tuesday was his last board meeting.
The next Board of Health meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 28, at noon at the health department and via Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.