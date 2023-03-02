MURRAY – There was significant turnover at Tuesday’s Calloway County Board of Health meeting as it accepted the resignation of long-time member Dr. Jeanine Buchanan, welcomed the new fiscal court appointee Magistrate Ricky Stewart and approved the application of two new members.
Calloway County Health Department (CCHD) Public Health Director Jamie Hughes and several board members thanked Buchanan, a local veterinarian, for her many years of service. Buchanan recalled attending meetings in the old health department building on Olive Street, which is now the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. She said that she had been considering stepping down before COVID but, after the pandemic hit, knew she had to stay until the health department was out of crisis mode.
The board approved veterinarian Dr. Damon Eastman to fill Buchanan’s seat and Dr. Thomas Green to fill the vacant physician seat. Because Buchanan was an authorized signer on the board’s bank accounts, the board approved member Tina Ryan, RN, to be the new authorized signer.
Hughes provided the clinical update. The Health Access Nurturing Development Services (HANDS) program has 12 participating families. Hughes also reported the current caseload for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program is currently at 937, with the breastfeeding rate among WIC participants at 34%.
Starting in June, WIC appointments will go back to being in-person. In April, CCHD will train staff for conducting WIC interviews in-person. Hughes said that CCHD will be closed to the public during those training days; however, the specific dates are not yet known.
CCHD received an allocation from the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), but the funds are restricted to services that establish, strengthen and maintain relationships with K-12 schools. Hughes advised that the allocation will be used to bring Stop the Bleed training to local schools and praised Nursing Supervisor Angela Thomas for her creativity in figuring out an effective way to utilize those funds.
According to its website, Stop the Bleed is a federal interagency program tasked with building “national resilience by better preparing the public to save lives by raising awareness of basic actions to stop life threatening bleeding following everyday emergencies and man-made and natural disasters.”
CCHD nurse Noah Cunningham recently completed Stop the Bleed’s instructor training and will soon be going to schools to train staff on bleeding-control techniques. CCHD will also be providing each school with a rolling cart stocked with the necessary supplies to handle such life-threatening emergencies.
Hughes advised that KDPH is rolling out updated financial and personnel software programs in April. Recognizing the need for IT support to assist local health departments as they go through the transition to the new system, KDPH is providing health departments $20,000 to help with implementation. Because Hughes volunteered to participate in evaluating the program, CCHD is receiving an additional $15,000.
Hughes further advised that KDPH will be disbursing the remaining funds from a block grant to local health departments, although it is not known what the disbursed funds may be used for or when they may be used. CCHD will be receiving at least $102,748; however, if there is more money available at the end of the year, there may be another disbursement.
In the environmental services update, Hughes said that staff have been working hard to follow-up on outstanding balances owed for permits issued by the health department. In addition, environmentalists have been going out to sites to collect fees. Through these efforts, CCHD brought the outstanding total down to approximately $1,200.
The next quarterly board meeting is tentatively scheduled for May.
