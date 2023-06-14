(Due to a reporter error, the wrong Calloway County Health Department Board story was published Tuesday. The Ledger & Times regrets this error.)
MURRAY – A recent round of restaurant inspections conducted by the Calloway County Health Department (CCHD) resulted in the temporary closure of at least one popular local restaurant.
Calloway County Health Department (CCHD) Public Health Director Jamie Hughes advised the board of receiving more than one open records request “concerning restaurant inspections for a local establishment.” As such, he felt it prudent to provide board members a copy of CCHD’s “Environmental Inspection Decision Tree” as well as the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) Food Establishment Inspection Report form, both of which govern how CCHD’s environmentalists conduct restaurant inspections.
First, inspectors make sure the establishment has a current permit. If not, a Cease of Operation is issued to the establishment. Then, inspectors use the KDPH form to give the restaurant a score.
Those receiving 85% or higher without any critical violations, which are typically hazards involving foodborne illness, pass the inspection. For those who receive less than 85% and/or have critical violations, inspectors provide a detailed list of violations and conduct a follow-up inspection in 10 days.
A score below 60% calls for immediate closure of the establishment. Immediate closure also results if an “imminent health hazard” is observed, for example, sewage in the kitchen, or if previously-identified hazards are not corrected prior to re-inspection.
In the Director’s Report, Hughes noted that the diabetes/pre-diabetes classes held at the Calloway County Extension Office on Wednesdays are going well, noting that some participants have reported losing weight and becoming more active as they have incorporated what they learned in class into their daily life.
Stop the Bleed kits and materials have been delivered to all schools in the county. The Murray Independent School District has completed training; training for the Calloway County School District will take place over the summer.
The health department has been working with local schools to encourage physical activity among students. CCHD donated two weight racks to the Murray Athletic Performance Club at Murray High School. All three CCSD elementary schools have new outdoor equipment, such as soccer balls, footballs, gloves and hurdles, courtesy of the CCHD.
For Field Day, MISD and CCSD elementary school students received water bottles, sweat towels and educational materials promoting 5-2-1-0, a set of recommendations designed to prevent obesity in children – eat at least five servings of fruits and vegetables, no more than two hours of screen time, participate in one hour of physical activity and drink zero sugary beverages.
In the clinic update, Hughes reported the current caseload in the Special Supplemental Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program is 913. The breastfeeding rate is 36.7%. As of Monday, CCHD has resumed in-person WIC appointments.
At present, 10 families are participating in the Health Access Nurturing Development Services (HANDS) program, which is for families with infants less than 90 days old. Hughes advised that there are 19 families on the waiting list as enrollment has been restricted due to staffing shortages; however, Allison Kilgore, RN, was recently hired and will be working with HANDS. Once she completes training, she will be able to start doing home visits.
In an effort to better position CCHD to compete with other local employers, Hughes proposed that the health department pay the employee portion of health insurance premiums. The board approved the request. The board also approved a new internal control policy and updates to CCHD’s travel policy and work day and work week policy. It also approved the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The board welcomed new board members Dr. Thomas Green and Dr. Damon Eastwood. Dr. Jay Wells and Dr. Douglas Payne tendered their resignations last month, leaving openings on the board for a dentist and an optometrist. Anyone who meets those qualifications and is interested in serving on the Board of Health can contact CCHD.
The next Board of Health meeting will be at noon on Tuesday, August 22.
