MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Health held its regular quarterly meeting Tuesday. Among the typical program updates and financial reports was an unexpected discussion around a recent uptick in potential rabies cases.
Public Health Director Jamie Hughes advised that rabies infections were ruled out for all of the individuals in questions; regardless, it prompted CCHD to try to remind the public of the dangers of animal bites and the importance of staying away from wild animals, mainly bats, raccoons and skunks.
“If it’s an animal that’s wild, leave it alone. Don’t pick up raccoons,” Hughes said. “We’re just trying to remind people to stay away from them. And also reminding people that if your dog bites someone and they actually have to have (a vaccine after being bitten), they could be responsible for paying for that. It’s just important to make sure they have their animals vaccinated.”
Hughes also noted increased interest in pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) vaccines for rabies from individuals who work directly with animals, and he anticipates that will grow as Murray State University will be requiring veterinary and pre-veterinary students to be immunized next year.
CCHD does not carry the vaccine because it is very expensive – around $350 per shot. At least two shots are required to complete the series; after the second dose, a titer test is performed to determine if a third shot is needed. Not all insurance companies cover the vaccine. For example, Hughes noted that he contacted CCHD’s health insurance provider and was told that it is not covered on their plans.
Hughes advised he contacted all of the local pharmacies; Walgreens is the only one who carries it, but it will cost around $440 per vaccine. The closest health department that carries it is the Pennyrile District Health Department.
Dr. Damon Eastwood, a veterinarian at Westside Veterinary Service, said that it is not required in his practice, but they do recommend it. In response to a question about how long immunity from the vaccine lasts, he shared that he received the vaccine when he was in vet school and got a booster around 15 years ago. He added that he had a titer test three or four years ago, which showed his immunity level was sufficient.
Dr. Charles Tucker asked if the county’s animal control officers have received the PrEP vaccine, and several board members noted they should be. Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes, who is also the chairman of the board, advised that he will find out if that could be covered under the state’s insurance plan.
CCHD has a new breastfeeding peer counselor, Caitlyn Williams, Hughes said during his clinic update. She is currently going through training, and it is anticipated that she will start seeing clients in October. Breastfeeding peer counselors work with women in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), providing support to those considering or are currently breastfeeding.
Hughes further advised there are currently 896 county residents participating in the WIC program, and the breastfeeding rate among eligible participants is 34.18%.
The Health Access Nurturing Development Series (HANDS) program has 21 families enrolled, and Hughes noted CCHD is receiving referral to the program daily. The 2023 Birthday Bash, an annual HANDS event, will be held at the Calloway County Public Library on Sept. 16 from 2-4 p.m. There will be cake, birthday presents, story time and a tour of the new library facility.
In the Financial Report, Director of Administrative Services Joe Crawford presented the financial reconciliation for 2023 fiscal year (FY). CCHD’s total revenue for the year was $863,483 and had $676,240 in expenditures; at end of June, the health department had more than $3.7 in holdings.
At Crawford’s recommendation, the board voted to keep the same tax rate as last year – 2.8 cents per $100 assessed value of both real and personal property and 3.1 cents per $100 assessed value of motor vehicles.
Following Crawford’s report, Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes asked him if it was feasible to move some funds to a money market account. A discussion ensued during which Crawford advised that he would need to check the terms of the agreement with First Financial Bank to be able to fully answer that question.
Tucker, noting it is audit season, suggested getting an opinion from the accountants on how much money could be moved without creating any financial problems for the health department. Discussion continued briefly and ended with Imes asking Crawford to investigate and report back to the board at the next meeting.
In other business, the board voted to create a grievance committee. Murray attorney William C. (Chip) Adams, III, was present at the meeting and advised that it would be prudent for the board to create the committee to address issues that arise between meetings without having to hold a special-called meeting. Tucker, Eastwood, Robert Deitz and Ricky Stewart volunteered to be on the committee.
The board approved revisions to CCHD’s open records request policy. The revisions were not substantive, largely amounting to formatting changes and the name of a former public health director was replaced with Hughes’ name.
During the last meeting in May, the board elected to begin paying employees’ portions of health insurance premiums through the end of FY ’24. Tuesday, Hughes requested that it be extended through Dec. 20, 2024; the board approved.
Hughes advised that Dr. Richard L. Vonnahme, a dentist at Taylor Family Dental, accepted the request to fill the open dentist position on the board, and the board approved the appointment. Hughes further advised that there is still an open seat for an optometrist. That seat can only be filled by a practicing doctor who is also a resident of Calloway County.
The next board meeting will be at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the health department and via Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.