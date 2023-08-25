MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Health held its regular quarterly meeting Tuesday. Among the typical program updates and financial reports was an unexpected discussion around a recent uptick in potential rabies cases.

Public Health Director Jamie Hughes advised that rabies infections were ruled out for all of the individuals in questions; regardless, it prompted CCHD to try to remind the public of the dangers of animal bites and the importance of staying away from wild animals, mainly bats, raccoons and skunks.