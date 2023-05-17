MURRAY – The Murray Water System issued a boil water order Wednesday afternoon after repairing a broken water main along 14th Street on Murray State University’s campus.
The advisory was issued for the following areas:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
MURRAY – The Murray Water System issued a boil water order Wednesday afternoon after repairing a broken water main along 14th Street on Murray State University’s campus.
The advisory was issued for the following areas:
• Wells Boulevard
• 13th Street from Payne to Olive
• 14th Street from Payne to Olive
• 15th Street from Main to Olive
• 305 North 12th St (Racer Nutrition, Plaid Rabbit, Mane Event, The Gallery, Plantation Place, Edward Jones Financial, State Farm).
• Curris Center
• Ruby Simpson Early Childhood Development Center
• Waterfield Library
• Carr Hall
• Mason Hall
• University Clubhouse
“Customers in the affected area are directed to boil all drinking water taken from the public water system,” the advisory said. “This includes water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth or any other activity involving the consumption of water.
“Water should be brought to a full, rolling boil for at least five minutes to ensure it is safe for consumption. Boiled water may be stored at room temperature or refrigerated in a closed container until needed.”
The city said the order would be in effect until further notice and that customers in this area would be notified by the Murray Water System when the order is lifted.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.