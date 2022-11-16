MURRAY – The City of Murray has announced that water will be shut off today for city customers along KY 94 East.
The shutdown, which begins at 8 a.m. today, will only affect city water customers living on KY 94 East or roads connected to it, from the location of Murray Paving Inc. at 81 Main St. to the end of the city water line. Letters were mailed to all affected customers last week, and the City of Murray said it is also posting reminders to all city social media and informing local news outlets
The city said the state of Kentucky has been relocating utilities for the upcoming Business loop roadway that will connect Glendale Road to KY 94 East, and with the utility relocation nearing an end, the city needs to temporarily shut off the water supply for the customers in question in order for the final tie in to be completed.
During this period, affected customers will have no water and will remain without water until the necessary connections are made. Once the connections are made, these residents will be under a boil water notice until further notification. This includes water for drinking, making ice, washing food, brushing teeth or any other activities involving consumption of water. Water should be brought to a full rolling boil for at least five minutes to ensure that it is safe for consumption. Boiled water may be stored at room temperature or refrigerated in a closed container until needed.
“Once the boil order is lifted, we will post the lift notification to all local news outlets, and all City of Murray social media,” the city stated. “We will be in your area flushing hydrants and removing as much air from the system as possible. We understand this will be an inconvenience for you and your family, and we sincerely apologize for that. We also appreciate your patience, while these necessary improvements are made. “
Questions regarding this notice should be directed to:
