MURRAY – The City of Murray has announced that water will be shut off today for city customers along KY 94 East.

The shutdown, which begins at 8 a.m. today, will only affect city water customers living on KY 94 East or roads connected to it, from the location of Murray Paving Inc. at 81 Main St. to the end of the city water line. Letters were mailed to all affected customers last week, and the City of Murray said it is also posting reminders to all city social media and informing local news outlets