MURRAY – The Murray Water System issued a boil water order this morning for all customers along KY 94 West, starting at the intersection of KY 94 West and KY 783 (Crossland Road), continuing to the end of the line. This includes all side roads and subdivisions including but not limited to, West Grove Drive, Honey Suckle Lane, Rayburn Road, Browns Grove Road and Furches Trail.
Customers in the affected area are directed to immediately start boiling all drinking water taken from the public water system. This includes water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth or any other activity involving the consumption of water.
