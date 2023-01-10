(TNS) Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s presence in the U.S. has turned into a diplomatic quandary for President Joe Biden after Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed government buildings in Brasilia over the weekend.

A former aide said Monday that Bolsonaro has been hospitalized near Orlando, Florida, with abdominal pains, after being spotted in the area in recent days including at a Publix supermarket and a KFC restaurant.