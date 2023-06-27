GRIFFIN, Ga. – (TNS) A Spalding County, Georgia judge on Monday denied bond for a husband and wife accused of starving their 10-year-old son who was found wandering in their Griffin neighborhood last month weighing just 36 pounds.

Tyler and Krista Schindley appeared briefly for the hearing in Superior Court, which was previously postponed twice to allow them time to secure legal representation. Judge Benjamin Coker denied their bonds on the grounds that they presented a significant flight risk and could influence witnesses, primarily the emaciated 10-year-old and the four other children who lived with them.