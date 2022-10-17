MURRAY – U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker and other Democrats running for office received a rousing response from the crowd gathered at Friday’s Calloway County Democratic Party fish fry.
Booker is a former state representative from Louisville who first came to statewide prominence during the 2020 Democratic primary. His late campaign surge almost upset eventual nominee Amy McGrath, who lost her bid to unseat Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader. He is now running against Republican incumbent Sen. Rand Paul of Bowling Green.
Booker said that as the son of two ministers, faith has always been his foundation. He said that in this time of so much division and dysfunction, there are many reasons people might lose faith and give up on ever making positive change, but “we can defy the odds and dispel all the doubt.” Even though many around the nation might dismiss Kentucky as a red “Trump state” that a Democrat running for senator can’t win, he said he and his supporters know better.
“Listen, there are folks who voted for Donald Trump that are organizing on my campaign,” Booker said. “There are people who have never voted before that are part of my campaign. You all know this – the issues we’re speaking to, the love we’re showing, the audacity to talk about bringing people together in a time of division. It’s not partisan.”
Booker said that although Paul says he is for less government in people’s lives, his position on abortion rights shows the opposite. He said Republican abortion policies make women “second-class citizens,” and he pledged to fight for all Kentuckians if elected.
“It’s about saying that no matter where you’re from, how much money you have in your pocket, the color of your skin, what your pronoun is, whether you’re walking or using a wheelchair, you matter and the government you pay for should work for you,” Booker said. “I don’t think that’s radical at all.”
Franklin resident Jimmy Ausbrooks later made his case for unseating James Comer of Tompkinsville from Kentucky’s 1st District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. A mental health counselor by trade, Ausbrooks said he has a passion for people that he wants to bring to Congress.
“I am a term limits candidate, and I am committed to that because I love my job,” Ausbrooks said. “I want to go to Washington for two reasons. One is to give a voice to mental health that (advocates) don’t have. Western Kentucky lost over $14 million in grants this year alone, and if anybody is in the mental health field, $14 million in Kentucky for mental health is a lot of resources. … I want to make sure that I have the resources for every one of my clients, as well as every other counselor across the state.
“I serve on the Counseling Association Board here in Kentucky. There’s over 7,000 of us, and we don’t get the recognition. We’re the lowest paid licensed professionals in the state. On average, we make $38,000 a year. I have pretty much paid most of my campaign out of my own pocket, so more than half of my salary. I have done this traveling the 35 counties, 126 cities, because I know there’s a need and I care.”
Madison Leach, who is running for county attorney, said she was inspired to run for office by her mother, who died in early 2020 at the age of 54. Leach said that as a young teenager, her mother was raped by a man at her church. When Leach’s mother told the family and church members, they discouraged her from telling others, Leach said. Leach said that as a prosecutor, she wants to advocate for people like her late mother who feel like they have no voice.
“We’re going to have a local government that believes and protects women when they are assaulted,” Leach said, later adding, “Please remember that the true nature of a county attorney is not just what they say in the courtroom; it’s what they say outside the courtroom.”
County Clerk Antonia Faulkner encouraged everyone to vote on either Election Day or to vote Nov. 3-5. She said she had been working in the county clerk’s office for more than 20 years, and she is proud of how all the elections have gone since the pandemic had caused so many changes statewide.
