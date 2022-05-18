Former State Rep. Charles Booker will challenge incumbent Rand Paul for his Kentucky U.S. Senate seat this fall after both candidates easily won their parties’ nominations.
Paul, 59, a Republican and resident of Bowling Green, is seeking his third term after having originally ridden the Tea Party wave into office in the midterm election of 2010, which saw big defeats for Democrats in former President Barack Obama’s first term. Paul easily won over five Republican challengers in Tuesday’s primary.
Booker, 37, a Democrat from Louisville, handily beat three lesser-known challengers to take on Paul in November. Booker first gained statewide recognition two years ago when he ran for the Democratic nomination to challenge Sen. Mitch McConnell. Booker had a late surge in that primary race and came close to defeating eventual Democratic nominee Amy McGrath, who had been the front-runner for months before she started to lose ground toward the end of the campaign.
According to the unofficial results listed on the Secretary of State’s website, with all counties reporting and 382,623 votes cast statewide in the Republican primary, Paul received 330,318 votes (86.33%); Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick of Murray received 13,875 votes (3.62%); Paul V. Hamilton received 13,415 votes (3.51%); Arnold Blankenship received 10,001 votes (2.61%); Tami L. Stainfield received 9,388 votes (2.45%); and John Schiess received 5,626 votes (1.47%).
In Calloway County, Paul received 1,498 votes (86.99%); Fredrick received 93 votes (5.4%); Hamilton received 43 votes (2.5%); Blankenship received 51 votes (2.96%); Stainfield received 28 votes (1.63%); and Schiess received nine votes (0.52%).
Out of 290,814 votes cast in the Democratic primary, Booker received 213,212 votes (73.32%); Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. received 30,668 votes (10.55%); John Merrill received 28,876 votes (9.93%); and Ruth Gao received 18,058 votes (8.47%).
In Calloway County, Booker received 1,056 votes (65.79%); Blanton received 179 votes (11.15%); Merrill received 233 votes (14.52%); and Gao received 137 votes (8.54%).
All election results are unofficial until they are certified.
