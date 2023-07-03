OWENSBORO – (TNS) With the Fourth of July holiday swiftly approaching, firework distributors are seeing strong sales and anticipate a booming Independence Day.
Jonathan Brey, sales associate at Mark's Fireworks, said the store gets busier by the day.
"We encourage people to buy as early as possible," he said. "We continue to grow every year, and we thank the customers of Owensboro for making us the greatest fireworks store in Kentucky."
J.J. Nelson, manager of Mark's Fireworks, said the fireworks store opened June 10 and the employees begin preparing a week prior.
Depending on product, the store usually stays open until July 7.
"Our Black Widow artillery shells are the most popular of its kind," Brey said. "We have a whole wall of buy one, get one free of 500 gram cakes that are very popular, along with a buy one, get two free section of 200 grams."
Nelson said the most popular finale pieces have been "The Road to the Fourth of July," "Psycho Circus" and "Darkness Falls."
During the first Saturday of June at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center in Darmstadt, Indiana, Mark's Fireworks showed returning and potential customers what new products are available this year.
"We do a public demo and fireworks show where we show off new items and our most popular items free for the public to see," Brey said. "We do those one at a time, and then we'll do a free show."
At Marvina's Fireworks, sales associate Jennifer Westerfield said business this year has been steady.
"Typically, whenever the Fourth of July is during the week, we see more business on the weekend before," she said.
The artillery shells, rockets and 500 gram cakes have been the top selling items.
The store is open year-round, mostly by appointment, except around holidays that fireworks are popular.
"Normally we open toward the beginning of June for the Fourth of July," Westerfield said. "We open the store around Labor Day, New Year's Eve and the Fourth of July."
Westerfield typically works at the store for two weeks during the Fourth of July season.
"Fourth of July was always a huge thing for my parents," she said. "I grew up around fireworks, and my mom worked with the store owner, Laurie Drake. So for me, it's a tradition."
In Cannelton and Rockport, Indiana, Marvin's Fireworks has a storefront, but in Owensboro, customers can visit the tent set up in the parking lot of Wesleyan Park Plaza.
Dusti Deweese, sales associate for Marvin's Fireworks, said the thunderstorms this week cut their Friday sales shorter than usual.
"The tent collapsed because of the storms on Thursday, and we had to restructure it on Friday, so we got a late start," she said. "But our first day, Wednesday, was better than normal."
Despite the late start, Deweese said sales were still good and that the team is hopeful.
"I really am hopeful that this year we'll do as well or better than last year because our first day was so good," she said.
The cakes, artillery shells, roman candles, bottle rockets and packages have been the best sellers for the Marvin's Fireworks tent, which is the only Marvin's location in Kentucky.
