US-NEWS-BORDER-COCAINE-CHEESE-MCT

A 22-year-old person was arrested last week and is accused of trying to smuggle cocaine inside wheels of cheese through the U.S.-Mexico border in Presidio, Texas, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. 

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection/TNS

(TNS) A person accused of trying to smuggle cocaine in wheels of cheese was arrested while trying to cross through a U.S.-Mexico port of entry, authorities said.

On Thursday, border protection officers at the Presidio Port of Entry stopped a U.S.-bound pick-up truck from Mexico and found four wheels of cheese. After an X-ray screening, authorities found “anomalies” inside the cheese wheels, according to a Friday news release.