MURRAY — The Distinguished Citizen Award that is presented by the Murray Area Friends of Scouting recognizes community leaders who have provided outstanding service to adults and/or youth in the Murray-Calloway County community.
They do not have to be associated with the Boy Scouts. They only have to exemplify the principles on which scouting is built — citizenship, moral fiber and a desire to help others improve their lives. David Roos and Jack Rose were honored for those traits Tuesday afternoon during the 2021 Friends of Scouting Luncheon at Murray First United Methodist Church.
Neither were there in person, as both were recognized posthumously.
Roos, the longtime pastor at First Christian Church and who was instrumental in the formation of the Murray Calloway County Need Line and the Murray-Calloway affiliate of Habitat for Humanity, died in August 2019 at the age of 85. Rose – a longtime superintendent of Calloway County Schools who also went on to become dean of alma mater Murray State University’s College of Education and City of Murray mayor – died last year at the age of 77.
Roos was more associated with the Boy Scouts. For years, he was an avid supporter of the community’s scouting program, particularly Boy Scouts of America Troop 77, which was based at First Christian. Carmen Garland, speaking on Roos’ behalf Tuesday, recalled how that loyalty was expressed during meetings about the church’s finances.
“We would inevitably get to the budget and, every year, there would be a discussion of fee assessments or rental of our facilities. Someone would always bring up the customary Boy Scout meeting in our fellowship hall and they also had a storage shed they used in our back parking lot,” Garland said, setting the stage for Roos. “Dr. Roos would very gently but in his very firm David Roos manner come back and smile and say, ‘Naw! That’s just fine that those boys are here. They can keep their storage shed in the back parking lot.’
“‘Yep, that’s just fine,’ and we would know to move on. As all of you know, he had a very eclectic mind, but who he was to this world, especially in our small part of the world, is what matters. Who he was meant always sticking up for the Boy Scouts.”
After his tenure at First Christian expired, Roos would be one of the main promoters for the Friends of Scouting event. One of the places he did this most was at meetings of the Rotary Club of Murray, where Garland said he also made his presence on other matters.
“As a loyal Rotarian, his presence was always noticed,” she said of how, along with scouting and his congregation, his family was his most important concern. “When our Rotarians or our family members are recognized in (The Ledger & Times), each recognition is worth a $1 fine and those fines go into a fund to help our scholarship programs. If the sergeant at arms, or whoever is the fine assessor, ever missed one of Dr. Roos’ family members, he would wave his dollar bills, standing to remind us of their accomplishments academically and athletically and he never missed a beat with his children or grandchildren.”
Rose’s presenter was one of his former students at the former College High School at Murray State, David Garrison, who became an Eagle Scout in 1968. However, it was not those days that Garrison chose to discuss at length in his speech, though he did refer to his seventh-grade year when he walked into Rose’s classroom and “looked up.”
“Anybody that knew Jack looked up,” Garrison said, referring to how Rose was a tall man. “And he was imposing, but a great teacher.
It was what came many years later, though, that Garrison mentioned most, especially when he had the chance to work alongside his former teacher.
“What Jack saw was the fact that it was not about boys, but it’s about leadership, which is why he was also involved with (the Murray-Calloway affiliate of the YMCA) and both of my daughters got a great experience in that organization,” Garrison said, going back to his stint as a member of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees when he worked alongside Rose to hire Stuart Poston’s successor as Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO.
“We had serious issues that took lots of time to resolve and what I really learned about him as a professional is that he was a logical sequential thinker, a ‘schemer,’ if you will. Jack never did anything off the cuff. He had a plan and he and I worked very well together and we shared some mutual experiences that allowed us to get some things done.”
That work eventually resulted in the hiring of current CEO Jerry Penner. However, Garrison’s speech also included some Roos stories as well.
“I used to informally have breakfast with David at Martha’s, usually once a year,” he said, recalling their last meeting. “He and I were celebrating the fact that his three daughters didn’t have the opportunity to become Eagle Scouts and my two daughters didn’t, but our four granddaughters do now (after girls were allowed to pursue the Eagle Scout rank in 2019). And I’m excited about that.
"The thing that both David and Jack brought to the table was they were about teamwork. Jack particularly had the discipline to bring people along at a pace where they could change gradually. You can’t move like lightning all of the time. You don’t want to be an ax grinder but you need to forge change in the right direction for all of us; Jack had the ability to do that.”
