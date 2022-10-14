MURRAY – Attendees of the second annual Breakfast on the Farm Thursday morning learned all about the history of the family that left the Pullen Farm to Murray State University.
The Breakfast on the Farm event began last year and is sponsored by the Murray State’s Hutson School of Agriculture and the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce. The breakfast was held at the Pullen Farm between the Aroboretum and the cornfield.
Abby Hensley, director of development for the Hutson School of Ag, said many exciting things have happened in the school during the last 12-18 months. All the programs attained the Essential Employability Qualities Certification by the Quality Assurance Commons. This included all curriculum in the agriculture, science and animal technology programs, she said. The agriculture education program was named the top postsecondary agriculture education program in Kentucky, and was one of four national award finalists, she added.
“We welcomed 217 new freshmen this fall, and an unofficial estimate of 1,175 students in the Hutson School of Agriculture,” Hensley said. Addressing Hutson Dean Tony Brannon, she continued, “Dr. Brannon, I believe that is our top number, and it only keeps going up each and every year.”
Introducing Brannon as the keynote speaker, Hensley said he would be retiring in several months.
“He has made a bold decision to leave the rest of us in charge to try to fill his shoes, a brain with endless ideas, and continue his passion and dedication to our students and retire as of January 2023 after serving Murray State University for 34 1/2 years,” Hensley said.
Brannon began his speech by paying homage to farmers and rural America.
“In this ‘anti-this,’ ‘pro-this’ world where everybody seems to be offended these days, I’m proud to say that I’m part of rural America, and I think Murray-Calloway County is part of rural America and the modern day miracle of agriculture,” Brannon said. “Thanks be to God – not only for those who process, market and prepare our food, but also for those that produces it. Let’s give our farmers and agriculturalists a round of applause.”
Brannon said that while much has been written about Murray State’s founder, Rainey T. Wells, and its first president, John W. Carr, not much has been written about John Stanley Pullen and his widow, Mabel, who left the School of Agriculture the Pullen Farm, one of the school’s most prized assets. Brannon said he knew Mabel quite well in his years teaching at Murray State, and he pulled additional information from a recorded interview on the website of Eastern Kentucky University, Mabel’s alma mater.
Brannon said Stanley Pullen was born in Calloway County in 1882 and attended a one-room schoolhouse in Lynn Grove, which Brannon said was one of about 70 in the county at the time, according to Mabel. In 1907, he married his first wife, who died on their anniversary in 1950.
Mabel was born in 1899 in Lewis County and married Stanley in 1919 while they were both living in Nashville, Tennessee. They moved to Murray in 1925 and lived for a time on the property of Tom Stokes, who was on the Murray State Board of Regents. They bought what became the Pullen Farm and built their house in 1927, Brannon said.
Stanley died in 1935 when Mabel was 36 years old. At the time, Stanley was overdrawn at two banks and she eventually had to auction off the farm and property in 1936. She took out a loan to buy the farm back from creditors, and through hard work, teaching, renting out apartments and selling hens, vegetables and eggs, she was able to pay back the loan after five years, Brannon said.
Mabel kept a close relationship with the School of Agriculture, and when she died in 1995, she left the farm to the university. However, she had some conditions. Brannon said the lock box at the bank contained a noted stating, “The Department of Agriculture shall take care of all the cats until they shall expire by natural causes.”
“Five people attended her burial in Manchester, Ohio,” Brannon said. “Later, we found out she left all of her earthly estate for the use and benefit of agriculture, and the estate was worth well over $1 million. Think about it. She was bankrupt in 1936 and she was a millionaire when she passed away. … The only place ‘success’ comes before ‘work’ in the dictionary.”
The Huston School and chamber also presented the 2022 Calloway County Agriculture Awards, which were as follows:
• Farmer of the Year - Mike Burchett.
• Agribusiness of the Year - HempWood.
• The Friend of Agriculture Award went to John Fuqua, who retired in January as president of Allegro Fine Foods after 39 years with the company. Fuqua could not make it to the breakfast, so the award will be presented to him later.
• The Coleman McKeel Legacy Award went to the late Rocky Napier, who died of COVID-19 in February. His family accepted on his behalf.
• The Mabel Pullen Woman in Agriculture went to Claydean McCallon, who recently retired from the Farm Service Agency after 32 years of service.
• The Future Farmers of America (FFA) STAR Awards went to Savannah Pittman, a freshman agribusiness major at MSU and 2022 graduate of Calloway County High School; Bella Swain, a freshman nursing student at MSU and 2022 graduate of CCHS; Gwendolyn Falwell, a 2022 graduate of Murray High School who is currently getting her certification in equine massage therapy; and Farris Howard, a Transylvania University freshman and 2022 graduate of MHS.
• The Arboretum Hall of Fame Award went to Paula Edwards, who was the first president of the Friends of the Arboretum.
