MURRAY – At every event involving the Hutson School of Agriculture, Tony Brannon can always be counted on to say one particular phrase: “It’s a great day for Murray State and a great day for Murray State Agriculture!” One might say Dec. 31 will be a bittersweet day for the school as it bids farewell to Brannon, its first and only dean.

Brannon is retiring at the end of this month after 18 years as dean and 34 years with Murray State University. Growing up on a multi-generational family farm in Henry County, Tennessee, the son of the late Harold and Dorothy Brannon, he said he had assumed as a child that he would simply follow in his father’s footsteps and continue the family trade. At the same time, he loved being part of his high school’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter, and with a sign near his home directing traffic to Murray State, his proximity to the university eventually led to his career in education.