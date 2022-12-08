MURRAY – At every event involving the Hutson School of Agriculture, Tony Brannon can always be counted on to say one particular phrase: “It’s a great day for Murray State and a great day for Murray State Agriculture!” One might say Dec. 31 will be a bittersweet day for the school as it bids farewell to Brannon, its first and only dean.
Brannon is retiring at the end of this month after 18 years as dean and 34 years with Murray State University. Growing up on a multi-generational family farm in Henry County, Tennessee, the son of the late Harold and Dorothy Brannon, he said he had assumed as a child that he would simply follow in his father’s footsteps and continue the family trade. At the same time, he loved being part of his high school’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter, and with a sign near his home directing traffic to Murray State, his proximity to the university eventually led to his career in education.
“I grew up nine miles south, just across the border, so I was always really fortunate,” Brannon said. “All my life, I’ve had to pinch myself to realize that I grew up this close to a quality institution that I could go to, number one, but number two, I could return to as a professor and an administrator.”
Brannon earned his bachelor's degree at Murray State in 1981 and his master's degree in 1982 before taking his first job in education as an ag teacher at Peabody High School in Trenton, Tennessee. Although he had studied and worked hard to get to that point, it wasn’t necessarily a foregone conclusion that his life would take the path it did, and he recalled the moment that set the course for everything that followed.
“My great-granddad was a farmer, my granddad was a farmer, my dad was a farmer; I was one of the youngest of nine cousins and I had more passion going through FFA and everything, so I wanted to farm,” Brannon said. “I intentionally turned down a couple of jobs when I got my bachelor's in teaching. I turned down a job in Union County and another job, and my dad had been in bad health, so I assumed that my dad would want me to stay on the farm and help him. A gentleman called me about this job at Peabody and said, ‘Are you going to farm or are you gonna take this job?’ I approached my dad about it and I said, ‘I got offered this job,’ fully expecting my dad to say, ‘Well, why don't you stay here on the farm?’ And my dad said, ‘Sometimes to get back on the farm, you’ve got to get off the farm.’”
Brannon said Peabody High was a great school and a good community, but he always had the goal in the back of his mind to get back to Murray State. He knew he would need to earn his doctorate, so he went to Oklahoma State University and spent two years in Stillwater, Oklahoma before starting his first job at Murray State in 1988.
“I actually interviewed and was hired a year before that, but they delayed it to the next year to allow me to finish (the doctoral program),” Brannon said.
Early in his career at Murray State – “probably too early,” he quipped – Brannon said he got into administration, becoming chair of what was then known as the Agriculture Department. In 2000, a university reorganization made the department the School of Agriculture, and when the school’s director, Jim Rudolph, retired, the dean’s position was created.
“When they kidded me (at his retirement dinner) about being the best dean ever, I’ve been the only dean!” Brannon laughed.
Brannon said Rudolph “set the bar really high” for the school, and in 2011, it was renamed after the Hutson family because of their sizable donations. A news release at the time of the dedication of the newly renamed school said the family had donated a cumulative $3 million, and Brannon said this was a major milestone in the growth and development of Murray State’s ag programs.
Assistant Dean Brian Parr will act as interim dean next semester, and Brannon said he knows he will do a great job. Brannon said he took a sabbatical in the fall of 2021 and used the time to document a history of agriculture at Murray State and also to prepare a transition plan for when he eventually retired. At 20 years, the late Gary Boggess, former dean of the College of Science, Engineering and Technology, holds the record at Murray State for the longest tenure as dean, but Brannon said he didn’t want to stick around just to beat that record.
“I still catch myself thinking about what we’re going to do next semester, so it hasn’t hit for me, or for other people either, but it’s a gut feeling (knowing when the time was right),” Brannon said. “I've never been one to say, ‘I’ve got seven more years and then I’m going to retire. I haven't been on a countdown. The No. 1 thing that was a requirement to me was making sure that we had it in good shape and that I felt comfortable (with) the leadership and knowing I have full comfort and support. Brian and the faculty and staff (will handle it well) and the dean's position wouldn't be anything if you didn't have good support from the faculty and staff, and we've got that.”
Even at the time he was preparing for the transition, Brannon said he wasn’t certain exactly when he would take that final step. One day when he was mowing his lawn, though, he finally felt at peace with the idea of starting his retirement on Jan. 1, 2023.
“You look for little signs, and seven has always been my favorite number because of its religious significance,” Brannon said. “I was mowing the yard one day, and I had made a decision, but I was looking for something to justify it. And then (I thought) 1/1/23 – if you add one plus one plus two plus three, it equals seven.”
Parr said Brannon has been his friend and colleague for nearly 20 years, and he has always been full of energy. He said Brannon’s brother, Tim, always says, “Tony doesn’t suffer from ulcers; he’s just a carrier.”
“He’s constantly going in a hundred different directions, so just kind of keeping up with him and following his vision is really a full-time job,” Parr said. “But he's a great mentor that always had a vision for the School of Agriculture that he could see clearly and he pushes every day, right up until today. His retirement’s not official until Jan. 1, and I would expect a text from him late on Dec. 31 about what we need to be doing next year. … He is just all-in on Murray State and the School of Ag and our faculty, and especially our students. I've never met a more student-centered guy. He knows most of all the 1200 students by name, and he’s recruited a fair number of them himself.”
Given how driven Brannon is, Parr said that even though he knew he planned to retire “soon,” he was still surprised when Brannon told him before school started in August that it would be his last semester.
“It’s one of those things that you know is coming for a long time, but you don't really expect to ever get here,” Parr said.
“I have had the honor to work with Dean Tony Brannon for many years,” said Murray State President Bob Jackson. “He has dedicated his professional life to Murray State University and advancing agricultural initiatives in this state and nation. We will miss him and his leadership and wish him and (wife) Lisa all the best in retirement."
“I have had the honor and privilege to work with Dr. Tony Brannon for the last nine years as the director of development for the Hutson School of Agriculture (HSOA),” said Abby Hensley. “During those years, I was reminded on many occasions that our students are why we do what we do and Tony would be the first to say, ‘I’m here to serve our students.’ He rarely said, ‘no,’ but rather, ‘How can I help?’ As the first and only dean for the HSOA, he would credit his success to his mentors, but he has added his own touch to strengthen the foundation of Murray State Ag. Thank you, Dr. Brannon, for serving your peers, your faculty and staff, hundreds of students and the agriculture industry. It has been a pleasure being a small part of your legacy at Murray State.”
On Tuesday night, Brannon’s colleagues surprised him with a retirement dinner at the CFSB Center, which included many special guests speaking about Brannon’s wide-reaching influence. Parr said it was originally planned to be in the Murray Room on the ground floor, but it had to be moved to the arena’s upper concourse after they received around 300 RSVPs. Morehead State University President Jay Morgan was selected as the chief “roaster,” and Brannon said he was very happy to see him because he is proud to have recruited him to Murray State and to have supervised his student teaching before helping him get into a doctorate program at Oklahoma State. Morgan worked at Murray State as a faculty member and provost before taking a job at the Council on Postsecondary Education and then finally being hired for his current position.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles was in attendance, as were Wade Northington, the former director of MSU’s Breathitt Veterinary Center, and Warren Beeler, who was Matt Bevin’s executive director of the Governor’s Office of Agriculture Policy and is known by his nickname “Mr. Agriculture.” Kentucky FFA Association Executive Secretary Matt Chaliff also spoke, in addition to many more special guests, including Tony and Lisa’s sons, Jonah and Caleb. Although 1st District Congressman James Comer couldn’t be there in person, a video of him reading a resolution honoring Brannon on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives was played for the audience before Brannon was given a framed copy of the document. Brannon said he was extremely honored and moved by that recognition.
“It was just very humbling to walk into a place and have 300 former students, alumni, ag leaders, family members and everybody gathered,” Brannon said. “Bill Cherry, (namesake of) the Cherry Expo Center, was one of my mentors, and we had something similar for him, and he stated when he heard all that, ‘Why me Lord, what have I ever done?’ And after talking about him for a while, he said, ‘Why not?’ (I also thought), ‘Why would these people do that?’ But then you realize that you've had an opportunity to make a difference, and it was just such a pleasure to see everybody set aside time out of their schedule to recognize that.”
