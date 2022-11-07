WASHINGTON — (TNS) Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said he expects Republicans to gain 30 House seats in Tuesday’s midterm elections, easily clearing the six necessary for the GOP to capture control of the chamber.

“I can see picking up 30 seats,” Comer told McClatchy in an interview, citing races in the bluer states of Rhode Island, Maine and Connecticut that could break toward Republicans. “If we pick up two to three seats in the New England area, that’s a pretty good day for Republicans.”