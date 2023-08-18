Brice headlines final show in concert seriesBrice headlines final show in concert series

MURRAY – Country-rock artist Lewis Brice will headline the final show of the Murray Summer Concert Series this Saturday, and the event will also serve as a welcome back to Murray State University students.

According to his website, Brice started making substantial waves in the music industry with 2010’s “Ordinary Girl.” The Sumter, South Carolina native competed on CMT’s “Can You Duet?” and snagged a top 10 spot after beating thousands of his fellow musicians. He took the lead role in the music video for his brother, Lee Brice’s “I Drive Your Truck” and took home a British CMA Award for International Song of the Year for his heartfelt song “Blessed.” 