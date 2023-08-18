MURRAY – Country-rock artist Lewis Brice will headline the final show of the Murray Summer Concert Series this Saturday, and the event will also serve as a welcome back to Murray State University students.
According to his website, Brice started making substantial waves in the music industry with 2010’s “Ordinary Girl.” The Sumter, South Carolina native competed on CMT’s “Can You Duet?” and snagged a top 10 spot after beating thousands of his fellow musicians. He took the lead role in the music video for his brother, Lee Brice’s “I Drive Your Truck” and took home a British CMA Award for International Song of the Year for his heartfelt song “Blessed.”
“With more outstanding original tracks such as, ‘It’s You (I’ve Been Looking for),’ ‘Summertime Vibes,’ ‘Messin with my Mind" and “Call Me Yours,” Brice has surpassed over 50 million streams across the digital platforms,” his site says.
One of the concert series organizers, Monty McCuiston, said people are encouraged to bring their entire family to the event, which will be held outside Tap 216, just across from campus at 15th and Olive streets. The “Back to School Bash” will begin at 4 p.m. with the Murray State Racer Athletics pregame show, featuring Coach Dean Hood and the 2023 Racer football team. Missouri Valley Conference Mascot Champion Dunker will also be on hand to greet fans and take photos, and there will also be special appearances by Racer 1 and the Murray State cheerleading squad.
The music begins with western Kentucky rock band Stronghold, and Brice will take the stage at 8 p.m.
“We're real excited about this weekend, being the first full weekend back for Murray State students and school in general, and that's kind of why we chose this weekend,” McCuiston said. “That way, all the students are back and we can have a good kickoff to the semester. We’ve been working closely with Murray State Athletics, and they're going to have the football team and Coach Hood there, along with Dunker and Racer 1 and the cheerleaders. They’re going to come out and do kind of an old-fashioned pep rally event and introduce the team and give kids and families the opportunity to get their pictures made with Dunker and Racer 1 and everyone else out there. We’re always excited to get Murray State involved in anything we do.”
Froggy 103.7 FM has hosted the Murray Summer Concert Series in various outdoor locations throughout town, including the Big Apple Grill and Bar, Hop Hound Brew Pub and the court square downtown. This was the first year for the series, and the station’s general manager, Tammy Petty, said the station’s staff and all the sponsors have been happy about the strong turnout and community support the shows have received. She said this Saturday’s show will be a wonderful way to wrap up the first year for the concert series while kicking off Murray State’s football season at the same time.
“We are very, very pleased and excited for our community that this has turned out to be as great an event as it has,” Petty said. “Of course, we couldn't have done it without all of our wonderful sponsors, especially our title sponsor, David Taylor Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram. It really has been phenomenal. We have had so much response from people thanking us through Facebook or calling the station or just in town when people see us out somewhere. I think the community has really, really enjoyed it.”
Petty said the station is already talking to sponsors to plan for next year. She added that they intend to keep the concerts open for the public to attend free of charge.
The Calloway County Tourism Commission has also been heavily involved, and the commission’s executive director, Jeremy Whitmore, said the public’s enthusiasm has been great to see.
“The concert series has been a big hit so far,” he said. "With this one happening near the Murray State campus, we look forward to seeing a big crowd from both Murray State students and the community."
