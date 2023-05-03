US-NEWS-BRIDE-GOLFCART-DEATH-MCT

Aric Hutchinson and his bride Samantha moments before the getting in a golf cart and a deadly crash by a drunk driver in South Carolina. 

 GoFundMe screenshot/TNS

(TNS) A driver slammed into a golf cart, killing a newly married woman and injuring three other people in a popular South Carolina beach town, officials said.

The bride — Samantha Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina — was riding on the cart with the groom after their wedding reception. The crash happened as the pair headed to their rental home, according to a GoFundMe page and the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety.