Presidential Lecture

W. Earl Brown spoke about his film and TV acting career at Tuesday night's Presidential Lecture at Murray State University's Lovett Auditorium. The Murray State graduate and Calloway County native is pictured here at a press conference in Pogue Library's Breathitt Reading Room before the lecture.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – As a Calloway County native and proud Murray State University graduate, film and television actor W. Earl Brown was invited to deliver a special centennial edition of the annual Presidential Lecture in 2022. Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans, and looming icy weather caused the event to be canceled a mere three hours before it was set to begin. Tuesday couldn’t have been any more different, though, and as Murray was graced with sunny skies and a high temperature in the 70s, Brown made his long-awaited return to his alma mater.

Brown is known for many roles, including Kenny in Wes Craven’s 1996 horror classic “Scream,” Warren in the Farrelly Brothers’ smash hit 1998 comedy “There’s Something About Mary” and as henchman Dan Dority in David Milch’s seminal HBO Western series “Deadwood,” which ran from 2004 to 2006 and was revived with a 2019 HBO movie of the same name. More recently, he played Taanti, a “Weequay” bartender on the planet Tatooine, for two Disney+ “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”