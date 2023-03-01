MURRAY – As a Calloway County native and proud Murray State University graduate, film and television actor W. Earl Brown was invited to deliver a special centennial edition of the annual Presidential Lecture in 2022. Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans, and looming icy weather caused the event to be canceled a mere three hours before it was set to begin. Tuesday couldn’t have been any more different, though, and as Murray was graced with sunny skies and a high temperature in the 70s, Brown made his long-awaited return to his alma mater.
Brown is known for many roles, including Kenny in Wes Craven’s 1996 horror classic “Scream,” Warren in the Farrelly Brothers’ smash hit 1998 comedy “There’s Something About Mary” and as henchman Dan Dority in David Milch’s seminal HBO Western series “Deadwood,” which ran from 2004 to 2006 and was revived with a 2019 HBO movie of the same name. More recently, he played Taanti, a “Weequay” bartender on the planet Tatooine, for two Disney+ “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”
Speaking in Lovett Auditorium, Brown touched on his local roots, what led him to become an actor and lessons he has learned along the way. One key insight that has come up repeatedly in his life is that one’s limitations are largely a product of one’s insecurities.
“Anything’s possible,” Brown said during a news conference before the lecture. “You're only limited by the limits you put on yourself – and if you don't take your ball and go home, you will eventually get in the game. You better inure yourself to rejection, especially in the arts. That's the tough thing about it. To be an artist takes vulnerability; you have to open your soul to find that, to let that truth come through, to be the vessel of that. And the stark, horrifying reality of the business is, you get told no all the time, and if you take that personally (you won’t get far).”
Brown said it was “kind of surreal” to be invited to speak for the Presidential Lecture, especially since he was the first in his family to earn a degree.
“Growing up here, even going to college was a big deal,” he said. “No one in my family had gone to college. My mother, she wanted to and she attempted to. She went one semester, but she was a single mother and trying to hold a full time job. There was just no way, and something had to give, so it was her education. She had always – ‘pushing’ is the wrong word – encouraged me, and, frankly, I was a terrible student in high school. Most of my friends, my close friends, were going to school (at Murray State). Many of them had scholarships, and so I thought, ‘Well, I’ll try it.’ And I loved it.”
Brown said that early in his time at Murray State, a couple of professors challenged him and his assumptions of what he was capable of accomplishing. Some of the challenges angered him at first, but he said he started to realize that he loved learning, reading and even pushing himself forward.
While Brown he didn’t exactly excel academically while attending Calloway County High School, his speech coach, Larry England, was a big influence in his life and was a big reason he was able to get on stage and pursue an acting career.
“Larry England forced us to do our best – made us. If you didn't, you weren't part of the team,” Brown said. “He challenged us to be our best, and then when I got here (at Murray State), I started to challenge myself.”
Mark Malinauskas was the director of Murray State’s Department of Theatre while Brown was here, and Brown called him a “big guiding light” for him. He recalled taking Malinauskas’s “Scene Study 1” class, and Brown said he was very intimidated by the other students at first since they were far more experienced than he was.
“We were introducing ourselves, and some of my classmates – several of whom I became good friends with, but I didn't know any of them at that point – they were listing their theatrical credits – summer stock here and this, that and the other,” Brown said. “It got to me and I said, ‘Well, I'm Earl. I’m from here, but I've never done a play. Oh, wait, no, I did a class play in the eighth grade! It was called ‘It’s Cold in Them Thar Hills.’ Several of them laughed, and that’s when the voice (in my head) went, ‘What are doing here?’ Our first assignment was a Shakespearean soliloquy, (and it could be) anything in Shakespeare. I kid you not, I chose Hamlet's Yorick speech because I remembered it from ‘Gilligan's Island.’”
At that point, Brown had only read Shakespeare in high school when students who did well on their “Romeo and Juliet” quiz were allowed to go on a field trip to see Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 film adaptation of the play.
“Reading ‘Hamlet’ really kind of struck a chord with me – you know, the angst and the depression of this young guy who's approaching adulthood,” Brown said. “Then we go to do our performances, and I was nervous as hell. Then I did my thing, and I remember thinking, ‘Oh, I'm better than everybody! What am I scared of? I belong here.’ That was getting me over that hump.
“Like I said, several of those folks I did numerous plays with and I became friends with, but at first, they intimidated me big time because I had that voice in the back of my head. You know, ‘people like us.’ It was that blue collar chip on the shoulder on both sides of my family that everyone suffered from: ‘Folks like us, we don't get a chance.’ And I remember thinking … ‘It’s because you think like that, because that's how you see yourself.’ If you see yourself as the world is stacked against you, and you never get a break, well, that's what's going to happen. That (idea) was probably really seeded around that experience of talking to the skull (for the ‘Hamlet’ speech). That was around the time I started to realize that what was holding me back is that voice in my head, the one that said to me that I didn't belong here in that first day. Because it was wrong.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.