Buffalo blizzard drops more than 6 feet of snow on western New York

Heather Ahmed digs out after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Hamburg, New York. Around Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs, the snowstorm resulted in up to 6 feet of accumulation and additional snowfall is forecast for the weekend. (John Normile/Getty Images/TNS)

 John Normile

NEW YORK — (TNS) Residents in Buffalo and across western New York were buried Saturday under several more feet of snow amid an unrelenting winter storm that has caused at least three deaths and paralyzed much of the region with road closures and flight cancellations.

Bands of heavy snow whipping off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario continued to batter the region, pushing  snowfall rates  up to 3 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The intense snowfall, considered historic for the area, was expected to continue through the weekend with few moments of relief.