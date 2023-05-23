MURRAY – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation today announced Michelle Bundren, president and CEO of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce, was selected to participate in the eighth cohort of its premiere business leadership program. The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, and trade associations with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.
“It’s such an honor to have been selected for this program,” said Bundren. “Our Chamber has taken steps to address these challenges with our new Leadership Initiative for Teachers, Murray Works Foundation, Eighth Grade Career Exploration event called SPARK, Classroom to Career, and increased engagement with our local schools. This fellowship will provide me with additional opportunities to grow and strengthen our engagement with community, state, and national partners to implement more programs and initiatives to address the gaps in our community’s workforce challenges. We know this is a long game, but also critical to the future of our business community.”
