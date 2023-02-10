Burt Bacharach, the essence of pop music success, dies at 94

Songwriter Burt Bacharach performs on the Pyramid Stage on the second day of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, south west England, on June 27, 2015.

 Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — (TNS) At the Brill Building, the legendary songwriters’ mecca on Broadway in New York City, composer Burt Bacharach first teamed with lyricist Hal David in 1956. Over the next decade, the two helped define the broad reaches of popular music with a run of hit songs that poured from the radio, added depth and emotion to films and evoked memories with listeners.

Through their collaboration, Bacharach emerged as a commanding figure in popular music as a composer, arranger and record producer whose musically sophisticated songs had cross-generational appeal.