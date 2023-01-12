MURRAY – As part of the Kentucky General Assembly’s efforts to gradually reduce and eventually eliminate the state’s personal income tax, House Bill 8 made several significant changes to the tax code during the 2022 legislative session. One of the changes that took effect at the start of this month applies the state’s 6% tax to a list of services that were previously exempt.
HB 8 applies the sales tax to 38 service categories that were not previously required to collect the tax. According to the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo), the plan does not expand the sales tax to food, prescriptions or other essential goods and services. The newly taxable services include, but are not limited to: non-primary residential utilities (primary residences remain exempt); photography and photo finishing services; marketing services; body modification services, including tattooing, piercing and other modifications not necessary for medical or dental health; website design and development services; rental of space for meetings, conventions, short-term business uses, entertainment events, weddings, banquets, parties and other short-term social events; recreational camp tuition and fees; household moving services; interior decorating and design services; telemarketing services; public opinion and research polling services; bodyguard services; private investigation services; extended warranty services expanded to include real property; leisure, recreational and athletic instructional services; and social event planning and coordination services.
HB 8 reduced state income taxed from 5% to 4.5% effective Jan. 1, 2023, and last week, the House voted to lower the tax again to 4.5%. That bill has been designated as HB 1 in the 2023 session, and the additional income tax reduction will be effective Jan. 1, 2024, if the bill becomes law. The legislature’s intent is to gradually phase out the income tax over several years, as long as certain revenue triggers are met. HB 8 passed 94-0 in the House and vetoed by Gov. Andy Beshear, but the legislature overrode the veto.
“The changes we made to (the tax code) were to close a loophole and extend the tax to services that are similar to those that are already taxed, basically,” said 5th District State Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray). “We’re trying to move toward a consumption-based economy … I don’t know why (the service categories) were exempt in the first place.”
Imes said that although there was debate on the House floor about HB 8 and the more recent vote on HB 1, she hadn’t heard much feedback from constituents about the tax changes. HB 1 passed the House last week on a party line vote of 79-19.
“When we were in Frankfort last week, from across the aisle, there was a big debate about it,” Imes said. “But from everything that I’ve heard about it and understand about it, it’s very fair. Basically what we’re trying to do is put more money in Kentuckians’ pockets (by eliminating the income tax).”
Shawna Munger, owner of Bailey&B Photography, said one of the biggest challenges for her would likely be remembering to charge the 6% tax to customers and keeping track of the accounting when she submits her monthly sales tax report to the state.
“I do a lot of services, so everything I do has a session fee of some sort, unless it’s something that’s just digital,” Munger said. “I can’t tax the (digital-only products), but I have to now tax sessions. (The challenge is) just remembering to charge it and then remembering to report it. It’s no extra gain for me, but it’s extra cost on the customer and I hate that for the customer.”
Danielle Fera, owner and general manager of My Reality Tattoos & Piercings, said she is currently rearranging her office to make room for the documents keeping track of the sales tax. Like Munger, she said she also felt bad for having to pass on the added expense to her customers, and she said all her clients she has told about the tax had no idea it was coming at the start of this year.
“It’s kind of horrible, especially with the economy the way it is, to impose new taxes on people like this,” Fera said. “People are (saying), ‘This is ridiculous,’ and people are going to other states (for the same services).
“It’s a lot of new accounting on our end. I’m the one who does all the accounting work here, and it puts tons more paperwork on me and tons more of a hassle on me. Small businesses are already struggling to find employees and extra people to work, so thank you (to the state) so much for the extra workload! It’s never fun to have to pay a new tax, and (I wonder) why is this state tax being imposed right now when the economy has really taken a hit?”
Justin Kimbro, owner of Helix Creative Studio, said his certified public accountant has been preparing the business for the change for some time. While the majority of Helix’s products are not subject to sales tax, many of them are, as well as the services that produced them, he said.
“We’re probably 65%-70% digital, and 25%-30% of our products are tangible, so they have the sales tax,” Kimbro said. “A lot of what produced those tangibles were service, whether it be graphic design, website design, digital advertising, logo design. There’s (more than 30) new categories added for House Bill 8%, and I think probably 10 of those apply to Helix Creative, so we’ve spent most of December and part of the first of this year basically creating new invoices in QuickBooks. We have to think about things a little differently now.”
Kimbro said he doesn’t necessarily mind paying taxes, but it has raised most of Helix’s prices by 6% since nearly three-quarters of what they do are the services that are now taxable.
“I don’t love it, but it doesn’t affect me as much as maybe some of the bigger companies that are 100% design; I split my services and my deliverables a little bit,” Kimbro said. “We will probably see a small decline in certain design and digital services because if we sell a $5,000 website, instead of just five grand, it’s now $5,300. So it’s going raise it up a few hundred dollars, and a few hundred dollars can be a deciding factor in some small businesses that we work for if they decide to complete a service or project with us or not.”
With HB 8 applying a sales tax to recreational camps, one might wonder if it would apply to the many summer camps available in Murray. However, the law lists an exception for camps with an “instructional component.” Jackie Dudley, vice president of finance and administrative services for Murray State University, said she is reasonably sure that all the summer camps held on campus would fall into the exempt category because they are all educational in nature. She said she believes even the Steve Prohm Basketball Camp – which is independently run by Prohm and not by the university – would likely be exempt because it is teaching children how to play the game.
“It’s a very confusing and big tax change,” Dudley said. “A lot of businesses, (Murray State) and everybody across the state are trying to implement some of these changes.”
While the camps might not be affected by the change, Dudley said there are plenty of services at Murray State that are. One of the major ones is renting space to groups and organizations for meetings or special events.
“If you rent the Curris Center Ballroom, it’s going to be subject to the tax, unless you happen to be an entity that is exempt,” she said. “If you rent an auditorium, that’s also going to be subject to sales tax, again, unless you have an exemption certificate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.