MURRAY – As part of the Kentucky General Assembly’s efforts to gradually reduce and eventually eliminate the state’s personal income tax, House Bill 8 made several significant changes to the tax code during the 2022 legislative session. One of the changes that took effect at the start of this month applies the state’s 6% tax to a list of services that were previously exempt.

HB 8 applies the sales tax to 38 service categories that were not previously required to collect the tax. According to the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo), the plan does not expand the sales tax to food, prescriptions or other essential goods and services. The newly taxable services include, but are not limited to: non-primary residential utilities (primary residences remain exempt); photography and photo finishing services; marketing services; body modification services, including tattooing, piercing and other modifications not necessary for medical or dental health; website design and development services; rental of space for meetings, conventions, short-term business uses, entertainment events, weddings, banquets, parties and other short-term social events; recreational camp tuition and fees; household moving services; interior decorating and design services; telemarketing services; public opinion and research polling services; bodyguard services; private investigation services; extended warranty services expanded to include real property; leisure, recreational and athletic instructional services; and social event planning and coordination services.