PELLA, Iowa – The Easy-Slide Operator – Pella Corporation’s innovative, new hardware solution – has been named winner of the Best Window & Door Product category at the 2021 International Builders’ Show.
Produced in Murray, the recently launched hardware solution allows homeowners to open and close casement and awning windows by easily sliding the operator up to open and down to close the window, offering a much smoother operation and enhanced user experience.
“Delivering innovative products that bring modern technology and aesthetics to the window and door industry continues to be a focus for us,” said Nicolle Picray, brand communications and PR manager, Pella Corporation. “We are pleased this new product feature is being recognized by the industry and will continue to look for ways to enhance our product offerings.”
With more than two years of design development and consumer testing, Pella’s innovation team refined the Easy-Slid Operator to make the mechanism simple, smooth and durable. The Easy-Slide Operator has been tested to 20,000 cycles, which is the equivalent of opening your windows once per day for 54 years. The revolutionary window hardware was developed based on Universal Design Principles and is designed to be a solution for all people, regardless of their age or physical ability.
“Our team takes great pride in the products we manufacture here, and it is nice working for an industry-leading company that focuses on innovation and function in everything we develop,” said Greg Wyatt, plant manager of the Pella Murray location. “With the Easy-Slide Operator, Pella’s commitment to detail and enhanced customer use is apparent in every feature.”
The Easy-Slide Operator was selected by a panel of 18 industry and media judges, who carefully considered the product’s functionality, innovation, design and user-friendliness.
The Easy-Slide Operator is currently available on Pella Impervia fiberglass casement and awning windows, which are also manufactured in Murray. The company plans to expand the availability of Easy-Slide Operator to additional product lines in late 2021.
