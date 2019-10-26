BENTON — Community Financial Services Bank recently promoted Nancy Adams to operations officer. This promotion, unanimously approved by CFSB CEO/Chair Betsy Flynn and the CFSB of Directors, was made to ensure client service and further secure the future of CFSB.
Adams, a 2005 graduate of Calloway County High School, graduated Cum Laude from Murray State University in December 2009 with a degree in career and technical education. She began her career at CFSB in May 2008.
She graduated from the Barret School of Banking at Christian Brothers University in Memphis in May 2019. Flynn said, “Nancy is a natural fit for this position as she has worked in almost every area of our bank. Her ability to soak in so much information has offered her the opportunity for career advancement.”
Adams is a member of the advisory council for the Marshall County Middle School Youth Services Center. She attends the First United Methodist Church of Murray, where she is active with the children’s ministries. Nancy, her husband Terry, their daughter Ellie and son Hatton reside in Kirksey.
