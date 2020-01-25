PADUCAH — Fifteen local firms received 2019 Chapter Safety Awards from the Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky.
Four companies were awarded for having reached a milestone of 200,000-plus hours without a lost-time incident. These were Triangle Enterprises (Paducah), Beltline Electric (Paducah), Premier Fire & Security (Paducah) and Swift & Staley Team (Paducah).
Other companies were recognized for achieving a zero lost-time incident rate with the highest man-hours within their division groups. Awarded in the general contractor division were: Morsey Constructors (Calvert City), CESA Contractors (Calvert City) and Artisan Contractors (Mayfield).
Specialty contractor division winners were Chase Environmental Group (Kevil), Thornton Heating & Air (Murray), IMAC (Calvert City) and Asphalt Paving Inc. (Calvert City).
Receiving awards in the service provider division were JMS Russel Metals (Paducah), LECGI Inc. (Louisville) and Rivercrest Engineering (Paducah).
Residential division winner was Burnett Custom Homes (Cunningham).
All of these winners are members of the AGC of Western Kentucky.
