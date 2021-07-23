MURRAY — Alexander Thompson Arnold PLLC (ATA) is excited to announce Leah Bona, CPA, has been admitted as the newest partner at ATA.
Bona is being promoted to partner from her position as senior tax manager at the Murray office. Bona joined ATA 2 1/2 years ago after a stint in private accounting.
“Leah has proven her leadership skills in her role at the Murray office,” said John Whybrew, managing partner of ATA.
“Her wealth of experience in the accounting industry makes her invaluable to our team. We are excited to see Leah’s career, as well as our firm, further develop through this promotion.”
Bona has over 15 years of experience in public accounting, as well as over 10 years of experience in private accounting as a controller and CFO. Her responsibilities at ATA include tax and financial planning, preparation of corporate, business and individual tax returns, governmental and nonprofit auditing and an extensive range of accounting services.
“At ATA, we offer an excellent and diverse range of client services, and I believe there is an incredible future ahead for our firm,”said Bona. “I feel very fortunate to be honored with this exciting career advancement and am very thankful for the support and guidance I have received from the ATA partners and staff throughout my career.”
Bona graduated from Murray State University with a bachelor of science in accounting. She received her master of business administration with an accounting emphasis from Murray State University in 1996.
Bona serves her community on the finance committee at North Fork Baptist Church. She is a member of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce and the Murray State Alumni Association. Bona is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Kentucky Society of CPAs.
ATA is a long-term business advisor to its clients and provides other services that are not traditionally associated with accounting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.