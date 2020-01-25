JACKSON, Tenn. — Alexander Thompson Arnold PLLC (ATA) was recognized as a top tax firm in America.
Research company, Stratista, worked with Forbes to compile the list of leading organizations, which only included 227 firms. This award displays ATA’s passion to work diligently with clients on their taxes to amplify their business. For more information visit https://www.forbes.com/best-tax- firms/#6a27729f24bd.
ATA is based in Jackson, Tennessee and has an office in Murray
“We strive to provide our clients sound tax advice and expertise through heavy research and training,” said managing partner, John Whybrew. “It’s an honor to have our firm recognized by Forbes and be commended for our hard work.”
ATA is a long-term business advisor to its clients and provides other services that are not traditionally associated with accounting. For example, Revolution Partners, ATA’s wealth management entity provides financial planning expertise; ATA Technologies provides trustworthy IT solutions; Sodium Halogen focuses on growth through the design and development of marketing and digital products; Adelsberger Marketing offers video, social media, and digital content for small businesses; and Center Point Business Solutions is a comprehensive human resource management agency.
ATA has 14 office locations in Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi. Recognized as an IPA Top 200 regional accounting firm, we provide a wide array of accounting, auditing, tax and consulting services for clients ranging from small family-owned businesses to publicly traded companies, and international corporations. ATA is also an alliance member of BDO USA LLP, a top five global accounting firm, which allows us to utilize their resources and expertise for clients.
