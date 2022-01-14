HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas – Regional accounting firm Alexander Thompson Arnold PLLC (ATA) is adding a presence in the state of Arkansas through the acquisition of top local firm JWCK, Ltd., formerly known as Jordan, Woosley, Crone & Keaton, Ltd., effective Jan. 1, 2022.
The merger with JWCK adds 14 professionals to the ATA team, including three principals and two partners, Christina Ellis, CPA and Courtney Moore, CPA. With this merger, ATA will be comprised of 220 employees and 15 locations across four states.
“ATA has had a long-standing interest in establishing a strong presence in Arkansas,” said ATA Managing Partner John Whybrew. “We believe that this strategic merger with JWCK allows the firm to grow in new markets with like-minded professionals as well as continue our multi-year growth plan.”
JWCK’s 60 years of expertise ranges from tax management and accounting services to more in-depth services such as audits, financial statements and financial planning. It is a premier firm for trust and estate tax reporting as well as one of few firms that adhere to the standards to be able to perform audits for entities who receive state and federal monies and audits of financial institutions.
JWCK ranks 14th on the Arkansas Business Publishing Group’s list of the largest accounting firms in the state. The firm has been named Best Accounting Firm in Hot Springs by The Sentinel Record two years in a row, with Ellis being named Best Accountant in Hot Springs the past two years as well.
“Our commitment to serve our community with professionals right here in Hot Springs has led JWCK to merge with ATA,” said Ellis. “Through this merger, we will be able to provide our community with expertise in subject matters beyond what we have in our local office and will be able to devote more time to client relationships by allowing ATA’s entities to handle administrative responsibilities.”
