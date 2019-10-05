MURRAY — Murray State University has joined a growing list of colleges and universities across the nation to sell the products of a newly-formed backpack company.
In addition, Adventurist Backpack Co., whose backpacks are being sold at the University Store inside the Murray State Curris Center, is donating a portion of its sales to provide meals for families in need. Since launching the company, co-founder Kelly Bellknap said Adventurist has been able to provide 100,000 meals through a partnership with the non-profit organization Feeding America. For every backpack sold, 25 meals are provided.
“About one out of five university students across the country also experience food insecurity. We partner with university hunger programs in order to donate a percentage of net profits from each backpack sale to help provide ‘meal swipes’ so that food insecure students are able to eat at the dining halls on campus and also have access to a mobile food pantry or to local food banks,” Bellknap said. “Our goal is to provide over 250,000 meals to students and families by the end of our third year of business.
Along with Murray State, Adventurist products are being sold at the University of California at Berkley, as well as the University of Oregon in Eugene.
“We’re a new brand that designs minimalist backpacks, with a cause,” said Bellknap, whose wife, Matilda Sandstroem is the other co-founder. “We’ve set out to make the world’s greatest backpacks — high quality, minimalist design for less than $100.
“When Matilda and I were searching for backpacks that we could use for school/travel/nights out, we couldn’t seem to find a high quality and fashionable backpack that was also affordable, most of them ranging from $100-150 and upwards. We decided to design our own, using minimalist elements from Matilda’s home country Sweden, as well as high quality all-weather materials fit for all adventures.”
Adventurist has also begun selling its products at nationally-known outdoors chain Urban Outfitters.
“We believe that it is every company’s responsibility to give back in order to solve basic problems around our country, and around the world. We aim to be at the forefront of brands using business to do something larger than just provide a great product or service, but to help change the world for the better through entrepreneurship,” Bellknap said.
